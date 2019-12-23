Nielsen CFO Departs Before Company Splits

Nielsen said that David Anderson, the company’s CFO and COO, has resigned effective Dec. 31.

The move comes as Nielsen prepares to divide itself into two separate companies, one with Nielsen’s Global Media business, the other with its Global Connect activities. The split followed a strategic review that looked at selling all or part of the company, which has been under pressure from shareholders because of its low stock price.

The company also said it reaffirmed its guidance for its 2019 earnings.

Nielsen said a search for a successor to Anderson is underway and that a search firm has been hired to handle the search.

"We are full steam ahead in preparing for the separation of our Global Media and Global Connect businesses. As independent, publicly traded companies, Media and Connect will enjoy added flexibility and further strengthen their paths towards a new phase of growth, productivity and industry leadership,” said Nielsen CEO David Kenny.

“Dave Anderson played an important role at Nielsen during a critical time for the company. We appreciate his many contributions,” Kenny said, adding, "I'm confident in the quality and depth of our finance and accounting teams, which will ensure financial reporting continuity through the CFO transition."