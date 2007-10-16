Nielsen C3 Rankings Not Much Different than Program Rankings

Nielsen released C3 rankings for premiere week (Sept. 24-30) Tuesday, and the numbers were in line with what most industry watchers have been expecting: There was not a precipitous difference between program rankings and the rankings for commercials that run within the program.

CSI was the most-watched show of the week with a 23.76 million viewers. And the show’s commercial pods were also the most watched of the week, with 23.82 million viewers tuning in to the show’s commercials based on live viewing plus three days of digital-video-recorder playback.

The premiere of ABC’sDancing with the Stars was the second-most-watched program of the week in live viewing for the program (20.26 million) as well as C3 (19.86 million).

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy came in at No. 3 in program rankings and C3 rankings, and a special Tuesday edition of Dancing with the Stars tied with Desperate Housewives round out the top five in program rankings. But the Tuesday edition of Dancing came in at No. 4 on the C3 rankings, followed by Desperate Housewives.

CBS had the most shows in the C3 top 25 with 13 compared with ABC’s seven, NBC’s four and one for Fox.

Nielsen did not release C3 ratings in the 18-49 demographic in the name of simplicity, the company said. The C3 data streams were nearly one year in the making and this year became the industry standard for writing business.





Scroll down to see full rankings.





Source: Nielsen Media Research