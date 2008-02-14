Trending

Nielsen Buys Audience Analytics

By

Nielsen bought Audience Analytics and its Audience Watch software, which the ratings company said will boost its ability to gather and integrate data, including from set-top boxes, creating a software platform for tracking and analyzing multiplatform media use.

The announcement came at a client meeting in Las Vegas.

Nielsen said Audience Watch will be its principal means of analyzing interactive-TV usage via set-top-box data, including video-on-demand transaction information.

It will also help the company to integrate TV, Internet and mobile consumer data into a "single-source view of the interactions between television viewing and in-home Internet usage," Nielsen said.