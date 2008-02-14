Nielsen Buys Audience Analytics
Nielsen bought Audience Analytics and its Audience Watch software, which the ratings company said will boost its ability to gather and integrate data, including from set-top boxes, creating a software platform for tracking and analyzing multiplatform media use.
The announcement came at a client meeting in Las Vegas.
Nielsen said Audience Watch will be its principal means of analyzing interactive-TV usage via set-top-box data, including video-on-demand transaction information.
It will also help the company to integrate TV, Internet and mobile consumer data into a "single-source view of the interactions between television viewing and in-home Internet usage," Nielsen said.
