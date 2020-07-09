Nielsen Audience Planner Integrates First-Party Data

Nielsen said it launched a new project aimed at making it easier to plan and execute data-driven, audience-based campaigns using first-party data.

Nielsen Audience Planner enables first-party audience segments to efficiently flow across systems as a campaign moves through stages of media planning and buying at a time when targeting and eliminating waste are in demand by advertisers.

“Our clients have invested a tremendous amount of capital into their proprietary first-party audience stacks and we want to reduce the friction by allowing effortless planning with such key consumer segments,” said Jay Nielsen, senior VP, Product, Global Media Planning, at Nielsen. "The idea behind Nielsen Audience Planner is to enable a quicker, more efficient flow of first-party data, while really putting the user experience back into the client’s hands.”

At launch, the solution will feature the first-party data upload, access to the new segments in Nielsen Media Impact and segment export capabilities.

Nielsen said it plans to incorporate additional features to enhance client workflow. For example, a storyfinder feature will offer users the ability to identify and visualize media stories for the custom segments.