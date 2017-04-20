Nielsen Adopting Show IDs From Gracenote

Shortly after acquiring metadata company Gracenote, Nielsen is adopting its program identifiers as the standard in its audience measurement processes.

Standardizing with Gracenote IDs will help tie together Nielsen’s measurement products, making it easier for media agencies to do cross-platform buying and planning, the company said. Gracenote will be used to identify content on linear TV, VOD and over-the-top platforms.

The standardization will also make possible advanced search and intuitive user experiences.

“Implementing Gracenote IDs as standard identifiers is a vital step forward toward creating a more automated, efficient, and accurate measurement process regardless of where the content or ad is consumed,” said Kelly Abcarian, senior VP of product leadership at Nielsen. “Weaving Gracenote IDs through all Nielsen audience measurement services is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering products that provide tangible benefit to our clients and the market at large.”

Nielsen will also offer metadata management services to clients. A streamlined approach will allow clients to better map and measure content across all platforms.

Nielsen completed its $560 million purchase of Gracenote from Tribune Broadcasting on Feb. 1.