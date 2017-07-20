Nielsen Adds VOD Data to Media Planning Tool

Nielsen said its syndicated VOD content ratings from nine leading networks will be added to its media planning tool Nielsen Media Impact.

Some of the networks being included are owned by Turner Broadcasting and Discovery Communications.

Nielsen Media Impact enables planners to estimate the impact of their plans on audience reach, sales and brand equity before it is executed by buyers.

The integration could make VOD a more attractive media for both buyers and sellers.

"As audiences continue to migrate toward on demand viewing options, third-party measured VOD consumption data in tools like Nielsen Media Impact will give media buyers better insight into how these potentially valuable audiences could play an impactful role in brand communications strategy,” said Peter Sedlarcik, executive VP and head of insights & analytics at Havas Media Group.

“Each layer of data like this that sheds new light on how we best connect our clients' brands to their target audiences is progress, and we look forward to a broader view of the VOD audience market as more networks make their data available,” Sedlarcik said.

Nielsen VOD Content Ratings, launched in 2006, provides comparable metrics as live and time-shifted TV, enabling clients to do a direct analytical comparison.

“We know that VOD content is valuable, and attracts a different fan than linear TV. Having the ability through Nielsen Media Impact to illustrate the reach and impact of VOD schedules, alone and in combination with linear TV, is an important step," said Howard Shimmel, chief research officer at Turner.

Nielsen said its clients will now be able to evaluate the VOD opportunity and appropriately reallocate their media mix based on a broad range of advanced behavioral and purchase-based audience profiles, such as Nielsen MarketBreaks and Nielsen Homescan Segmentation, that go well beyond traditional age and gender metrics.

"Knowing how to effectively uncover, plan and monetize VOD audiences is vital for our clients. In some examples we have seen linear programs receive as much as a 31% lift from VOD, attracting viewers who are often younger and more upscale. Understanding the landscape and efficiently optimizing media plans creates opportunities for both buyers and sellers," said Megan Clarken, president of product leadership at Nielsen.