Nielsen Adds Viewability to Digital Ad Ratings

Nielsen said it is enabling Digital Ad Ratings clients to choosed additional providers to provide viewability data when calculating how many people their ads are reaching.

Clients are moving away from paying for served impressions toward viewable impressions in digital ad campaigns. Clients will be able to choose from a variety of additional companies that track visibility—including DoubleVerify and Moat—to optimize campaigns. Nielsen previously only worked with Integral Ad Science.

"The marketplace is using a variety of viewability thresholds and providers, so we are giving clients the flexibility to understand how delivery varies and optimize accordingly," said David Wong, senior VP of digital product leadership at Nielsen. "Viewability and fraud are critical industry issues, and we are working with leading technology companies to provide the measurement that our clients demand."

"Viewability is central to our ability to validate the successful exposure of digital campaigns, and we're always looking for new ways to help clients optimize their marketing spend," said Mitch Weinstein, senior VP of ad operations at IPG Mediabrands. "With Nielsen's ability to combine viewability metrics from our providers of choice with audience measurement, we are meeting the growing need to track in-demo, in-view impressions."

(Photo via FamZoo Staff's Flickr. Image taken on May 25, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)