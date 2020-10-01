Nielsen Adds Search to Ad Intelligence Product

Nielsen said it is upgrading the digital capabilities of its Nielsen Ad Intel product by adding data about search to its ad spending analytics.

Nielsen is working with The Search Monitor to provide real-time market and competitive analysis across a wide spectrum of paid, organic and product listing ads across desktop and mobile devices.

As digital becomes a more important tool for marketers, Nielsen also is collaborating with BIScience and its AdClarity product to give users more information and insight about online advertising.

Ad Intel will be able to measure additional sites and advertising types, with more accurate representation of digital ad buys, in order to provide clients with insights gleaned from virtual and human panel data.

“Today’s ad industry is crowded and complex. The challenge for brands, agencies and publishers is keeping track of their ad performance, effectiveness of their creative and competitors, while making identifying new audiences both an art and a science,” said Heather Jordan, senior VP, Ad Intelligence Products, Nielsen. “More than anything, the media ecosystem needs fast, quality digital ad intelligence data that helps keep tabs where ad dollars are being spent and how to best optimize them for future campaigns. The robust digital and search data from BIScience and The Search Monitor ensure that Ad Intel clients have access to the most reliable, robust, and representative ad intelligence datasets in the marketplace.”

In the future, Nielsen said it will be aiming to enhance its user experience with quicker access to data and greater control over messages and data elements within reports.

Ad Intel will also roll out capabilities that let users measure display and video ads rendered on social and in-app platforms, Nielsen said.