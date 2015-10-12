Nielsen Adds Countries to Mobile Measurement

Nielsen said it is providing mobile measurement for its Digital Ad Ratings in six more countries.

In addition to the U.S. and Canada, mobile consumption is now being included in the ratings in Australia, France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. Brazil is expected to launch at the end of the year.

Nielsen is facing new competition in measurement from comScore and Rentrak, which agreed to merge last month.

Among Niesen’s clients for its digital campaign measurement service are Videology, Unilever, TubeMogul, ROIx, Microsoft, Melt DSP, GroupM, Amplfi and AdAudience.