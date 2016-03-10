Nielsen Acquires Mobile Measurement Company

Nielsen said it completed its acquisition of Informate Mobile Intelligence.

Informate, based in Mumbai, India, uses smartphone metering technology to provide insights into mobile device users consumption patterns.

Nielsen said it has worked with Informate for about five years in order to expand its client base in media, telecom, e-commerce and consumer goods. Integrating Informate’s technology into its own measurement system will enable clients to measure and fine-tune the reach of their smartphone consumers, the company said.

"The acquisition reinforces Nielsen's commitment to Total Audience," said Prashant Singh, managing director, Nielsen India. "This tighter integration between Informate's usage data and Nielsen's comprehensive understanding of the consumer better aids clients across various segments, including publishers, advertisers, content creators, aggregators and application developers. This allows Nielsen to empower clients to make better and faster marketing and media decisions in the mobile media measurement space."