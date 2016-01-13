Nielsen: 30-Plus Million Watch SOTU

According to Nielsen, 31.3 million viewers (2-plus) tuned in Jan. 13 to watch the President deliver his last State of the Union address.

The combined household rating was a 19.6 and the average household number was 23,040,590.

The speech went from 9 to 10:15 p.m. and was carried live on a dozen broadcast and cable nets--and aired tape-delayed on Univision.

That 31.3 million figure is the sum of the average audience across those networks--ABC, Al Jazeera America, Azteca, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, Galavision, MSNBC, NBC and NBC Universo.

Nielsen said that 9.8 million people in the Twitterverse saw at least one of the more than 2.6 million Tweets about the speech, with a spike coming at 10:10 as the President was wrapping up.