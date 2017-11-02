Nielsen: 15.8M Watch Episode 1 of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 2'

Nielsen, which recently launched a new service measuring over-the-top viewership of subscription video services including Netflix, says that within the first three days it was available, the first episode of Stranger Things season two averaged 15.8 million viewers.

Within the 18-49 demo, the episode had 11 million viewers.

Both numbers would make Stranger Things a hit in traditional TV programming, but Netflix has refused to make public viewership numbers. Nielsen’s new service provides information for Netflix’s program suppliers and competitors for viewers.

Even more remarkably, Nielsen sadi that within the first day of its availability, 361,000 people watched all 9 episodes of Stranger Things 2.

Netflix releases all episodes of new seasons of its shows at once, which encourages binge viewing.

Within the first three days of its availability, each episode of Stranger Things 2 averaged more than 4 million viewers P2+, and more than 3 million viewers 18-49.

On average, in the first three days of availability, people who watched Stranger Things watched nearly three episodes. Those 18-49 averaged 3.2 episodes in those three days.