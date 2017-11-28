Nicollette Sheridan Cast as Alexis Carrington in CW’s ‘Dynasty’

Nicollette Sheridan has been cast as Alexis Carrington in Dynasty on The CW. Alexis is the first wife of Blake Carrington, and mother to Fallon and Steven. According to The CW, “She will return unexpectedly to their world, challenging Blake’s marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children, and fighting to claim what is hers.”

Rookie drama Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Joan Collins played Alexis in the original Dynasty.

Sheridan played Paige Matheson in Knots Landing and Edie Britt in Desperate Housewives.

The cast of the new Dynasty includes Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley and James Mackay.

CBS Television Studios produces the show, in association with Fake Empire. Executive producers are Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original Dynasty), and Brad Silberling.