Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Jones to Host 'X Factor'

Nicole Scherzinger and Steve Jones will host The X Factor when it premieres this fall, Fox said late Saturday.

Scherzinger is the former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls and is no stranger to reality television -- she won the last season of Dancing With the Stars as has served as a judge on NBC's vocal competition series The Sing-Off for the past two seasons.

Jones is a British TV personality who got his start as a fashion model and has hosted TV shows in the U.K.

The two join judges Simon Cowell, L.A. Reid and Cheryl Cole on the upcoming series. The fourth judge is yet to be announced.

"These

two are going to be great together," said Cowell. "I have always

wanted Steve to work with us; I think he is a real star. Nicole is

fantastic. I loved

working with her on the U.K. X Factor last year. She is gorgeous and

super-talented."

"Nicole

is a triple-threat performer who knows how to captivate an audience,

and Steve is an accomplished presenter whose original sense of humor has

charmed viewers

worldwide. Both possess the unique combination of personality and

credibility that we were looking for in our hosts," said Mike Darnell,

president of alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.

"They're incredibly charismatic, undeniably gorgeous,

and fantastic entertainers in their own right."