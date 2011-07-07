Nicole Richie, John Varvatos Join NBC's ‘Fashion Star'
Nicole Richie and designer John Varvatos will serve as
celebrity mentors on NBC's new reality competition series Fashion Star, the
network said Thursday.
The duo joins previously announced celebrity mentor Jessica
Simpson and host Elle Macpherson.
"Both are trendsetters and tastemakers
and their design skills and expertise will be invaluable to our contestants on
the series," said Paul Telegdy, executive VP, alternative programming, NBC and
Universal Media Studios.
Fashion Star will search for the next
big brand in fashion while allowing viewers to buy the winning designs each
week.
