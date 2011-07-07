Nicole Richie, John Varvatos Join NBC's ‘Fashion Star'

Nicole Richie and designer John Varvatos will serve as

celebrity mentors on NBC's new reality competition series Fashion Star, the

network said Thursday.

The duo joins previously announced celebrity mentor Jessica

Simpson and host Elle Macpherson.

"Both are trendsetters and tastemakers

and their design skills and expertise will be invaluable to our contestants on

the series," said Paul Telegdy, executive VP, alternative programming, NBC and

Universal Media Studios.

Fashion Star will search for the next

big brand in fashion while allowing viewers to buy the winning designs each

week.