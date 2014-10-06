Nicole Bernard Upped to Executive VP, Audience Strategy, at Fox

Nicole A. Bernard has been elevated to executive VP, audience strategy, for The Fox Group. As head of audience strategy, Bernard has worked with leaders across 21st Century Fox’s entertainment platforms to cement the importance of broadening audiences in policies, content and operations. Fox Television Group chief operation officer Joe Earley announced the promotion Monday.

“Nicole and her team continue to cultivate an incredibly productive, ongoing dialogue about who our audiences are and how to better serve them, and, more importantly, they’ve turned those conversations into action,” Earley said. “With her strategic leadership, we will continue making strides in achieving a diverse mix of people and viewpoints, in front of and behind the camera, as well as within our own ranks, which is a huge priority for Fox.”

Bernard and her audience strategy team started the Fox Writer’s Intensive, which nurtures writers and produces, a stable of potential Fox staffers. Bernard was recently also at the forefront of the creation of the 21st Century Fox Global Directors Initiative, which emphasizes developing both new and veteran directors as well as making female voices more prominent in movies and TV.

Fox hired Bernard, then the senior VP, new business development for New York’s Apollo Theater Foundation, in 2005. She led Fox Broadcasting Company’s broadcast standards department until she was upped to senior VP, audience strategy, in 2011.