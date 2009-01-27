Nicktoons Deliver Superhero Ratings
In giving the kids what they want, superheroes, action, and animation, Nicktoons Network saw the highest-rated premiere in its history. Back-to-back episodes of Wolverine and the X-Men that aired from 8-9 p.m. Friday night was the network's highest debut numbers ever in the kids (6-11 year old) and boys (6-11) demographic that the network targets.
The hour-long block averaged a 1.0/123,000. The programs also improved Nicktoons' time period numbers among tweens (9-14) where it drew 70,000 viewers, 60,000 of which were boys.
The second episode at 8:30 p.m. drew 589,000 total viewers, an increase of more than 1000% over its timeslot last year.
Nicktoons Network debuted in 2002 and currently reaches 52 million homes through cable, digital, and satellite platforms.
