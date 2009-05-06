Nicktoons Beefs Up On ‘Wolverine and the X-Men'

Nicktoons Network is looking to build on the recent success of Wolverine and the X-Men, picking up the animated series for an additional 26 episodes. The pickup also comes as the live action X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie took the box office crown last weekend, drawing $87 million.

Since its debut in late January, the highest original series premiere among kids in the network's history, Wolverine has grown ratings in key demographics for the network for months on end. With the help of the series, Nicktoons' ratings have risen 50% with boys 6-11 and by 67% with boys 9-14 for the quarter-to-date. The network had its highest-rated April ever with all core demos and total viewers.

"Wolvering and the X-Men is a proven hit with our audience," said Keith Dawkins, Nicktoons general manager and senior VP of programming partnerships. "We are excited to continue working with Marvel to bring viewers the next chapter for these super heroes."

The show airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. New episodes will begin airing May 22. The show is produced by Marvel Animations.