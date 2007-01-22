Nickoelodeon Picks Up Yo Gabba Gabba!

Nickelodeon picked up the new original preschool series Yo Gabba Gabba! The 20-episode, live-action half-hour series is set to start production in April and premiere during the daytime preschool block Nick Jr. in Fall, 2007.



Yo Gabba Gabba!, from The Magic Store and W! LDBRAIN, is hosted by "DJ Lance Rock," and uses five singing and dancing toys to teach life lessons. The show will feature animation, real kids and puppets.



Nick Jr. runs weekdays on Nickelodeon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



