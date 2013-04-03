NickMom Orders First Scripted Comedy 'Instant Mom'
NickMom has ordered its first scripted comedy series, Instant
Mom.
The multi-camera comedy, which stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict, was
picked up for 13 episodes and will debut later this year. It will also repeat
on Nick at Nite.
Instant Mom stars Mowry-Hardrict as a young party
girl who marries an older man who has three kids. The series is created by
Warren Bell and Jessica Butler and executive produced by Howard Gould and Aaron
Kaplan.
NickMom is the new primetime ad-supported TV
block that airs on Nick Jr., which launched last fall.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.