NickMom Orders First Scripted Comedy 'Instant Mom'

NickMom has ordered its first scripted comedy series, Instant

Mom.





The multi-camera comedy, which stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict, was

picked up for 13 episodes and will debut later this year. It will also repeat

on Nick at Nite.



Instant Mom stars Mowry-Hardrict as a young party

girl who marries an older man who has three kids. The series is created by

Warren Bell and Jessica Butler and executive produced by Howard Gould and Aaron

Kaplan.





NickMom is the new primetime ad-supported TV

block that airs on Nick Jr., which launched last fall.