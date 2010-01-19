Nickelodeon's ‘Big Time Rush' Premieres With Big Time Ratings

The series premiere of Big Time Rush delivered big

time ratings for Nickelodeon Monday, Jan. 18. The series became the highest

rated live action series premiere in network history, drawing 6.8 million total

viewers at 8:30 p.m.

Rush had the

benefit of a massive lead-in in the form of iCarly. The episode that

debuted at 8 p.m. "iSaved Your Life" was the highest rated and watched in that

show's history, drawing 11.2 million total viewers, shattering the previous

record of 8.9 million.