Nickelodeon's ‘Big Time Rush' Premieres With Big Time Ratings
By Alex Weprin
The series premiere of Big Time Rush delivered big
time ratings for Nickelodeon Monday, Jan. 18. The series became the highest
rated live action series premiere in network history, drawing 6.8 million total
viewers at 8:30 p.m.
Rush had the
benefit of a massive lead-in in the form of iCarly. The episode that
debuted at 8 p.m. "iSaved Your Life" was the highest rated and watched in that
show's history, drawing 11.2 million total viewers, shattering the previous
record of 8.9 million.
