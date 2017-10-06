Nickelodeon Sets ‘Hey Arnold!’ Movie

Nickelodeon will resurrect its 1990s animated seriesHey Arnold! with a new original movie premiering Nov. 24.

The movie,Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie,picks up where the original TV series ended in 2004, with Arnold and his friends embarking on a quest to achieve his dream of finding his missing parents, said Nickelodeon officials.

TheHey Arnold!: The Jungle Movieis co-written and executive produced by the TV series’ original creator Craig Bartlett.



