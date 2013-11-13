Nickelodeon, Ryan Seacrest To Create Kids-Targeted Game Show

Nickelodeon will team with Ryan Seacrest to develop a new kids-targeted game show, the network announced Wednesday.

The series, Go Viral (working title), features kid contestants as they compete in elimination challenges revolving around viral videos. The 40-episode series is expected to premiere in Summer 2014, said network officials.

"We're excited to be working with Ryan Seacrest Productions on this show that captures pop culture in an exciting new way for kids," said Russell Hicks, Nickelodeon's President of Content Development and Production in a statement. "Nickelodeon has an undeniable track record in producing hit game shows and we are adapting the format to reflect the way kids consume content today."

