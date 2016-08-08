Nickelodeon Promotes Vlachos to Executive VP

Nickelodeon has promoted longtime industry vet Dion Vlachos to executive VP of retail sales, marketing and publishing, putting him in the lead for retail efforts for the brand’s top properties, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants.

First joining Nickelodeon in 2013 as senior VP of retail sales and marketing, Vlachos has overseen the company’s specialty, e-commerce and emerging retail accounts, and has helped oversee the launches of preschool products for PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines brands, and movie merchandise for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Vlachos will continue to be based in New York and will continue to report to Pam Kaufman, president of consumer products and chief marketing officer.

Before joining Nickelodeon, Vlachos served as VP of franchise development and global marketing for Disney Publishing Worldwide and held various positions with Disney Television Animation, Buena Vista Marketing Group, and Buena Vista Home Entertainment International.