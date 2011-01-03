Nickelodeon Picks Up 'SpongeBob' for Ninth Season

SpongeBob will be returning to his

pineapple under the sea for a ninth season.

Nickelodeon Monday announced it

has picked up the hit animated series SpongeBob

SquarePants for an additional 26 episodes. With that order, the childrens'

series will reach its 200th episode in 2012.

SpongeBob has been

the top TV program with kids 2-11 for 10 consecutive years, according to the

network.

"SpongeBob's

success in reaching over 200 episodes is a testament to creator Stephen

Hillenburg's vision, comedic sensibility and his dynamic, lovable

characters," said Brown Johnson, president, animation, Nickelodeon and

MTVN Kids and Family Group, in a statement. "The series now joins the club

of contemporary classic Nicktoons that have hit this benchmark, so we're

incredibly proud."

The series is executive produced by Hillenburg and Paul

Tibbitt