Nickelodeon Picks up 'How to Rock'
Nickelodeon has ordered 20 episodes of the live-action musical comedy How To Rock, based on the book series by
Alloy Entertainment.
The series will star 14-year-old singer and actress Cymphonique Miller,
daughter of rapper Master P, as Kacey Simon, who departs the popular group in
high school and joins the band Gravity.
It is set for production this summer and slated for a 2012 premiere.
How to Rock is the
fourth new series order from Alloy Entertainment, joining the ranks of The CW's
The Secret Circle, and ABC Family's Nine Lives and The Lying Game. Jim O'Doherty of Grounded for Life wrote
the pilot script, with David M. Israel, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo
executive producing.
