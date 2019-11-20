Nickelodeon Orders Season Two of ‘Blue’s Clues & You’

Nickelodeon has ordered a second season of Blue’s Clues & You, which premiered Nov. 11. The network ordered 20 episodes.

The second season will follow host Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and puppy Blue on new adventures with friends old and new. The new season will feature appearances by Steve (Steve Burns), Joe (Donovan Patton) and Josh’s Lola (Carolyn Fe), his grandmother.

Burns and Patton hosted the original Blue’s Clues series, which launched in 1996.

Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler and Angela C. Santomero created the original.

Cruz appeared in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway.