Nickelodeon Orders ‘School of Rock’ Series

Nickelodeon has ordered a musical series based on the 2003 film School of Rock.

Paramount Television – the TV arm of the studio that distributed the Jack Black starrer – will produce the TV series adaption. Nickelodeon ordered 13 episodes, with production scheduled to begin in the fall and a spring 2015 premiere date planned.

The series adaption will follow the same plotline as the movie, with Dewey Finn (played by Jack in the film), a down-on-his-luck rocker who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

“We are thrilled our first foray into kids programming will be a straight-to-series order with our Viacom partners at Nickelodeon,” said Amy Powell, president, Paramount Television. “With Dewey’s outrageous personality and rock star sensibilities taking center stage, School of Rock will be an irresistibly fun show for the whole family.”

The order is the latest from Paramount’s TV arm. The growing studio also announced plans to adapt A. Scott Berg’s Pulitzer-winning biography on Charles Lindbergh into a limited series and expanded its deal with filmmaker Robert Zemeckis to include television.