Nickelodeon Orders Pair of Animated Series

Nickelodeon has picked up the animated series Bad Seeds and Pig Goat Banana Cricket for 26 episodes, announced Russell Hicks, president of content development and production at Nickelodeon, on Thursday.

Both Bad Seeds and Pig Goat Banana Cricket will be produced at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif.

In addition, the network has ordered four live-action pilots (all working titles), Ricky, Dicky & Don, Twang, Smart Alec and an untitled cheerleader project. Two digital series, Welcome to the Wayne and Junior Eye, were greenlit for the company's Nick App.

As part of Nickelodeon's expansion, three up-and-coming stars penned deals with the network. Noah Urrea, Jace Norman and Haley Tju all come from a talent showcase at the Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles.

"All these projects represent fresh, new creative voices from diverse backgrounds who want to make great, funny content for kids," Hicks said. "We are very excited about adding two new original animated series to our upcoming slate, and we have very high hopes for these live-action pilots and the new talent we are bringing on board."