Nickelodeon Names New ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host

Nickelodeon has named Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz to host the reboot of its classic pre-school-targeted series Blue’s Clues, the network said Thursday.

Cruz, who most recently appeared in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, will host Blue’s Clues & You, based on the popular Nickelodeon series that ran from 1996 to 2006. Previous hosts for the series include Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

“The search for the new host of Blue’s Clues & You was no small task, but we knew as soon as we met Josh that he was the perfect choice,” said Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, executive VP, talent, music and events, Nickelodeon Group in a statement. “From his genuineness to his comedic timing and range, there was no doubt that he could carry the show on for the next generation of preschoolers.”