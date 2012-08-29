Nickelodeon Names Hicks President, Content Development and Production

Nickelodeon Group

has named Russell Hicks president, content development and production, a new

position within the company.

Hicks, who has

served as the network's chief creative officer since 2008, will oversee all live-action,

animation development and production teams, including the network's upcoming

development slate. Based in Burbank and Santa Monica, Calif., Hicks will lead a

new development and production team for Nickelodeon's multiple platforms.

"Russell has been one of the driving forces behind the

Nickelodeon brand," said Cyma Zarghami, Nickelodeon Group president, to whom Hicks will report. "As we continue our ambitious

evolution of Nickelodeon, Russell will ensure that our rich and diversified

development slate, as well as our new and established producing partners, will

all serve our creative vision for the network and deliver for our audiences. As

the new development season begins, this is the perfect moment for Russell to

take the helm."

The new team, all

reporting to Hicks, include: Margie Cohn, named to the new position of president,

content development; Paula Kaplan, named executive VP, current series; Teri Weiss,

executive VP, preschool development and production; Alison Dexter, executive

VP, Nickelodeon Productions; Rich Magallanes, senior VP, animation, current

series; and Keith Dawkins, senior VP and general manager for Nickelodeon's Nick

Jr., Nicktoons and TeenNick channels.

The creation of the new position, as well as the development team, follows Nickelodeon's struggle with its falling ratings, resulting in lower quarterly earnings at

Viacom, Nickelodeon's parent company.

Additionally, Nickelodeon announced that Brown Johnson, who

has served as president of animation since 2008, will leave her position.