Nickelodeon Names Hicks President, Content Development and Production
Nickelodeon Group
has named Russell Hicks president, content development and production, a new
position within the company.
Hicks, who has
served as the network's chief creative officer since 2008, will oversee all live-action,
animation development and production teams, including the network's upcoming
development slate. Based in Burbank and Santa Monica, Calif., Hicks will lead a
new development and production team for Nickelodeon's multiple platforms.
"Russell has been one of the driving forces behind the
Nickelodeon brand," said Cyma Zarghami, Nickelodeon Group president, to whom Hicks will report. "As we continue our ambitious
evolution of Nickelodeon, Russell will ensure that our rich and diversified
development slate, as well as our new and established producing partners, will
all serve our creative vision for the network and deliver for our audiences. As
the new development season begins, this is the perfect moment for Russell to
take the helm."
The new team, all
reporting to Hicks, include: Margie Cohn, named to the new position of president,
content development; Paula Kaplan, named executive VP, current series; Teri Weiss,
executive VP, preschool development and production; Alison Dexter, executive
VP, Nickelodeon Productions; Rich Magallanes, senior VP, animation, current
series; and Keith Dawkins, senior VP and general manager for Nickelodeon's Nick
Jr., Nicktoons and TeenNick channels.
The creation of the new position, as well as the development team, follows Nickelodeon's struggle with its falling ratings, resulting in lower quarterly earnings at
Viacom, Nickelodeon's parent company.
Additionally, Nickelodeon announced that Brown Johnson, who
has served as president of animation since 2008, will leave her position.
