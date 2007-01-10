Nickelodeon, MumboJumbo Partner for Games

Nickelodeon and MumboJumbo, an online-games publisher, have entered into a partnership to develop casual games (uncomplicated electronic games targeted to a wide audience). In the next year, the two will publish three casual games.

The first game out is Charlotte's Web: Word Rescue, inspired by the feature film Charlotte's Web (from Nickelodeon Movies, Walden Media and Paramount Pictures). The word game will be available on MumboJumo portals including MumboJumbo.com and NickArcade.com.

In second quarter 2007, the two will publish games based on Nickelodeon's action/adventure series Avatar and the youth-targeted Website Neopets.

Said Paul Jelinek, VP of digital media products for Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids and Family Group, “We’re excited to add branded content on some of our top properties to our audience’s casual gaming experience.”

In other Nickelodeon news, the network has made a one-year agreement with BET for the African-American-targeted network to broadcast two of its series: Just Jordan and Romeo!. Just Jordan will debut on BET Jan.13 (it premiered on Nick Jan. 7) at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT, followed by Romeo! at 11:30.