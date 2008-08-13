Nickelodeon Loves Justice

Nickelodeon gave Zoey 101 star Victoria Justice an overall talent and music-development deal.

As part of the deal, Justice will star in a new series from Nick hitmaker Dan Schneider of Drake & Josh, iCarly and Zoey 101, and will co-star in an original television movie, Spectacular!.

The new series will be set in a school for the performing arts and will feature original musical numbers. Spectacular! is set in the world of competitive show choirs.

“Kids loved her on Zoey 101 because she could boldly take a pie in the face or just as easily tackle a dramatic scene,” said Paula Kaplan, executive vice president of talent and West Coast general manager for Nickelodeon, in announcing the deal. “It is this versatility, combined with her musical talent and real-girl qualities, that make her someone we are excited about.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.