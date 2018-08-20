Nickelodeon Launching LiveTour for Double Dare Series

Nickelodeon said it is launching Double Dare Live, a multi-city stage tour based on the TV show.

Double Dare Live will feature the show's original host Marc Summers and his sidekick Robin Russo.

The series made a comeback on TV returning this summer. It originally ran from 1986 to 1993. Versions have run since including a Double Dare 2000.

Nickelodeon's parent company Viacom has been ramping up its Live experience business with events like Slimefest, Comedy Central's Clusterfest and the acquisition earlier this year of Vidcon.

Double Dare Live will start Oct. 30 in Fayetteville, N.C., and run through November. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Double Dare Live will feature two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

“Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn’t be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country,” said Summers. “Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation.”

Double Dare Live is produced by Red Tail Productions, LLC and CB Entertainment.

Oct. 30 Fayetteville, NC Crown Theatre (opening night)

Nov. 1 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Nov. 2 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 3 Baltimore, MD UMBC Events Center

Nov. 4 Norfolk, VA Constant Center

Nov. 7 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

Nov. 8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

Nov. 9 Nashville, TN TPAC

Nov. 10 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 11 Cleveland, OH State Theatre

Nov. 14 Hartford, CT Bushnell

Nov. 15 Newark, NJ NJPAC

Nov. 16 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre

Nov. 18 Pittsburgh, PA Benedeum Center