Nickelodeon to Launch 'NickMom' Primetime Block

Nickelodeon announced Wednesday the launch of NickMom, a

multiplatform content destination for mothers that includes a primetime nightly

programming block on Nick Jr. and an interactive Web site.

The programming block, launching in 4Q '12, will feature

original long- and short-form humor-based series that includes talk shows, docu-series,

standup and sketch comedy and more during its 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. nightly timeslot.

Nick Jr. will air two hours of the original content, followed by repeats. Nickelodeon already has 30 projects in development for NickMom, as well as deals with Eyeworks USA, Mad Cow, Annabelle Gurwitch, Hugh Fink and others.

The NickMom Web site will preliminarily launch Nov. 14 as

a blog on Nickelodeon's ParentsConnect.com Web resource before evolving into its own mom-focused

site with interactive media, such as

editorial,

photos, videos, gaming and community.

"Today's moms who grew up with Nickelodeon have a

renewed relationship with us through their kids, and now we have something for

them as adults in NickMom," said Cyma Zarghami, president, Nickelodeon

Networks, a division of Viacom. "This generation of moms is very different than

any one before it and we are very excited to offer a destination that is unique

in today's entertainment landscape with content that taps into the

Nickelodeon's comedic DNA."

Nickelodeon has also secured two charter sponsors for NickMom in General Mills and Reckitt Benckiser.