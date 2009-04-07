Nickelodeon Goes Gabba Gabba Again

Nickelodeon has ordered a third season of Yo Gabba Gabba. The half-hour live action music series will go into production on season three in August.

The pre-school targeting Gabba Gabba airs twice daily on Nickelodeon at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and also reruns on Noggin at 10:30 p.m.

The Magic Store and W!LDBRAIN produce the series for Nick and is executive produced by Jon Berrett and Charles Rivkin. Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz created the series.

"Yo Gabba Gabba! is one of the coolest preschool shows on TV and we're excited to bring 13 new episodes to the legions of Gabba fans across the globe," said Brown Johnson, President, Animation, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group, announcing the pickup. "The collaboration with The Magic Store and W!LDBRAIN has been fantastic and together we'll deliver another amazing season chock full of catchy tunes, celeb guests, funky dances and valuable lessons for young children."