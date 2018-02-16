Nickelodeon in Global Deal With Hasbro for ‘Top Wing’ Toys

Nickelodeon said it made a global deal under which toymaker Hasbro will create consumer products based on the upcoming preschool series Top Wing.

Top Wing, produced by 9 Story Media Group, will launch in the U.S. this fall. It will move into international markets in spring 2019.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Nickelodeon's preschool portfolio has a powerhouse roster of content and the action-packed series Top Wing is poised to be another runaway fan favorite," said Pam Kaufman, Chief Marketing Officer and President, Consumer Products, Nickelodeon. "This partnership will be our first preschool master toy deal with Hasbro done on a global scale, which mirrors our content roll-out strategy to introduce Top Wing domestically first, followed by international markets. We can't wait to see our fans earn their wings as they bring the adventures of Swift, Penny, Rod and Brody to life with this new toy line."

The product line will include figures, vehicles and plush dolls. Toys will be launched this fall in the U.S. followed by international markets.

"Top Wing has all the signature elements of a top toy property, with great characters, preschool friendly themes and hi-tech gadgets and vehicles," said John Frascotti, President of Hasbro. "We are excited about this strategic partnership with Nickelodeon, and are looking forward to delivering a full Playskool toy line, inspired by the series, later this year."

Top Wing follows four best friend rescue birds-Swift, Penny, Rod and Brody-who are training to earn their wings at the Top Wing Academy on Big Swirl Island. The action-packed series follows a team of eager young birds as they work together to help their island community, go on adventures and earn their wings as full-feathered rescue birds.