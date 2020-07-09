Nickelodeon Gives ‘Kids, Race and Unity’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 5).

On the strength of 254.2 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Nickelodeon’s Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special is No. 1.

Our ranking is once again dominated by cable networks, with Nick joined by HGTV, which hypes Renovation Island; Fox News, which serves up an “America Is Watching”-themed promo spot with its on-air talent encouraging viewers to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19; and MTV, which gives some love to reality show Siesta Key. Traditional broadcaster CBS is the exception to the cable rule with its promo for new competition series Tough as Nails.

Notably, the Nick spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 254,168,103

Attention Score: 95.94

Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $6,512,018

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $44,276

2) Tough As Nails, CBS

Impressions: 238,159,641

Attention Score: 90.09

Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,807,474

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $341,704

3) Renovation Island, HGTV

Impressions: 193,162,876

Attention Score: 94.58

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,237,919

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) America Is Watching, Fox News

Impressions: 190,249,620

Attention Score: 95.82

Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $630,407

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $24,302

5) Siesta Key, MTV

Impressions: 185,742,597

Attention Score: 94.16

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,795,328

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 21).

On the strength of 400.8 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner-led drama Yellowstone is number one.

Cable networks once again dominate our ranking, with Paramount joined by Nickelodeon, which promotes a Loud House/The Casagrandes marathon; Disney Channel, which declares that “We stand for humanity” in a spot that calls attention to its support of Black Lives Matter; CNN, with its continuing “Facts First” campaign; and HGTV, which hypes its new series Design at Your Door.

Notably, the Nick spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, getting 48% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 400,834,587

Attention Score: 90.37

Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,786,534

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,862,304

Impressions: 194,084,113

Attention Score: 96.92

Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $8,154,589

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $8,591

3) Black Lives Matter, Disney Channel

Impressions: 187,809,450

Attention Score: 95.81

Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,498,207

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Facts First, CNN

Impressions: 163,355,103

Attention Score: 96.54

Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $541,288

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Design at Your Door, HGTV

Impressions: 161,075,572

Attention Score: 96.08

Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,012,996

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

