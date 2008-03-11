Nickelodeon Getting Down with Dance on Sunset

Nickelodeon gave the green-light to a new dance/variety series, Dance on Sunset.

The new program will feature musical acts, freestyle-dance competitions and a dance troupe, the “Nick 6,” which will teach kids in the studio and at home some smooth moves.

Nickelodeon ordered 12 episodes of the series, which will debut after the Kids Choice Awards Saturday, March 29 at 9:30 p.m. before moving to its regular time slot Sundays at 8:30 p.m. the next week.

"We know that music and dance are a big part of our viewers' lives so, in true Nickelodeon tradition, we're giving them their very own destination offering musical performances, dance competitions and their favorite celebrities," Nickelodeon executive vice president of original programming and development Marjorie Cohn said in announcing the show. "In addition to serving up great entertainment, we are also offering our audience the unique opportunity to participate in this show at home."

Home viewers will be able to go to a complementary Web site where the Nick 6 will teach them step-by-step the dance moves performed on the show.

Nickelodeon already announced musical guests and guest stars for the series, which will include Ashlee Simpson, Sean Kingston, Menudo, Janet Jackson and Nickelodeon talent The Naked Brothers Band. MTV’s Quddus Philippe will host the show.

Dance on Sunset will be produced by Magical Elves, the production company behind Project Runway and Top Chef on Bravo.