Nickelodeon Announces NickMom Series Pick-Up and Development Slate

Nickelodeon announced Wednesday a new series pick-up and

development slate consisting of over 50 projects for NickMom, its primetime,

ad-supported comedy block and Web site launching this fall.

The network has ordered 26 episodes of NickMom Night Out, a stand-up comedy

series scheduled for a 4Q launch in primetime on Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon's development slate includes talk shows,

stand-up, sketch comedy, hidden camera and game shows, such as a hybrid

sketch/talk show starring and executive produced by comedian and actress

Caroline Rhea. Also in development are It's

Nighttime with Annabelle Gurwitch, a talk show from author and actress Annabelle

Gurwitch; The 5th Hour, a scripted comedy show from Mad Cow Productions'

Madeleine Smithberg; The Judi & Kate

Show, a "show within a show" about two mom video bloggers; Mommy Double; game show Oblivious; My 63 Moms; and docu-series Road

Mamas.

Nickelodeon also announced sponsorship deals with Johnson

& Johnson, Target, General Mills and Reckitt Benckiser that include brand

integration and content development across NickMom's TV block and Website.