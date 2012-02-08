Nickelodeon Announces NickMom Series Pick-Up and Development Slate
Nickelodeon announced Wednesday a new series pick-up and
development slate consisting of over 50 projects for NickMom, its primetime,
ad-supported comedy block and Web site launching this fall.
The network has ordered 26 episodes of NickMom Night Out, a stand-up comedy
series scheduled for a 4Q launch in primetime on Nick Jr.
Nickelodeon's development slate includes talk shows,
stand-up, sketch comedy, hidden camera and game shows, such as a hybrid
sketch/talk show starring and executive produced by comedian and actress
Caroline Rhea. Also in development are It's
Nighttime with Annabelle Gurwitch, a talk show from author and actress Annabelle
Gurwitch; The 5th Hour, a scripted comedy show from Mad Cow Productions'
Madeleine Smithberg; The Judi & Kate
Show, a "show within a show" about two mom video bloggers; Mommy Double; game show Oblivious; My 63 Moms; and docu-series Road
Mamas.
Nickelodeon also announced sponsorship deals with Johnson
& Johnson, Target, General Mills and Reckitt Benckiser that include brand
integration and content development across NickMom's TV block and Website.
