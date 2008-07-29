Nickelodeon Adding Classics to iTunes

Nickelodeon is adding some of its classic 90s and early 2000s programming to the iTunes store.

As part of Nick Rewind, which catalogues its older programming, Nick will sell individual episodes for the standard iTunes price of $1.99 and “best-of” collections and seasons for $8.99-$19.99.

Among the shows available on Nick Rewind on iTunes will be Rugrats, Clarissa Explains It All, Doug, Hey Dude, Rocko’s Modern Life, The Amanda Show, Aaahhh! Real Monsters, Angry Beavers, As Told by Ginger, Rocket Power and The Wild Thornberrys.

The target audiences for the classic shows are a decidedly different crowd than the pre-teens and tweens the network currently attracts with iCarly and Dora the Explorer. Rather, Nickelodeon is hoping to reach many older teen-agers and adults -- including some younger parents -- who may have grown up watching Clarissa or Hey Dude. Teenagers and 20-something are also far more likely to use digital services such as Apple's iTunes store.

“Nick Rewind’s extensive catalog offers some of the most-requested and classic early shows from Nickelodeon,” said Steve Youngwood, executive vice president of digital media for Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group, in announcing the initiative. “We hear from literally thousands of teens and young parents who say they want to see the shows that defined their childhood, so we’re launching Nick Rewind for them and all of the fans of our brand.”