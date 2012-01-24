Nickelodeon Adapting Telenovela for Nick at Nite

Nickelodeon, in

partnership with Televisa, announced Tuesday that it has ordered 80 episodes of Reach for a Star, a U.S. adaptation of the popular Mexican

telenovela Alcanzar una Estrella.

Reach for a Star will air on

the network's "Nick at Nite" programming block. The series follows a teenage

girl whose life changes completely when she becomes a star and wins the love of

her teen idol.

"We

have experienced first-hand the popularity of the daily scripted format with

our kid audience through the success of House of Anubis and our teen

audience with DeGrassi: The Next Generation, and our Nick Latin American

channel has already had great success in producing telenovela's with Televisa,"

said Cyma Zarghami, president, Nickelodeon Group. "We're looking forward to

introducing this first true English-language telenovela to Nick at Nite's

family audience."

Jose

Bastón, president of television and content for Televisa added: "We are

convinced that the daily series will be well received by Nick's family

audiences, and will capture their attention daily as it has happened in

different markets in the world where Televisa has exported its production

capabilities. The Televisa and Nick alliance will certainly result in a

successful formula, and we envision Reach for a Star as the first of

many joint projects."

Reach for a

Star

will be produced in association with Sony Pictures Television and is set to

premiere later this year. Production begins in March in Los Angeles. The series will be co-executive produced by Jill

Farren Phelps (GeneralHospital, One Life

to Live) and Hisham Abed (The Hills and The City).

Josh Griffith (Young and the Restless, As the World Turns) will

serve as head writer.