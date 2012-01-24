Nickelodeon Adapting Telenovela for Nick at Nite
Nickelodeon, in
partnership with Televisa, announced Tuesday that it has ordered 80 episodes of Reach for a Star, a U.S. adaptation of the popular Mexican
telenovela Alcanzar una Estrella.
Reach for a Star will air on
the network's "Nick at Nite" programming block. The series follows a teenage
girl whose life changes completely when she becomes a star and wins the love of
her teen idol.
"We
have experienced first-hand the popularity of the daily scripted format with
our kid audience through the success of House of Anubis and our teen
audience with DeGrassi: The Next Generation, and our Nick Latin American
channel has already had great success in producing telenovela's with Televisa,"
said Cyma Zarghami, president, Nickelodeon Group. "We're looking forward to
introducing this first true English-language telenovela to Nick at Nite's
family audience."
Jose
Bastón, president of television and content for Televisa added: "We are
convinced that the daily series will be well received by Nick's family
audiences, and will capture their attention daily as it has happened in
different markets in the world where Televisa has exported its production
capabilities. The Televisa and Nick alliance will certainly result in a
successful formula, and we envision Reach for a Star as the first of
many joint projects."
Reach for a
Star
will be produced in association with Sony Pictures Television and is set to
premiere later this year. Production begins in March in Los Angeles. The series will be co-executive produced by Jill
Farren Phelps (GeneralHospital, One Life
to Live) and Hisham Abed (The Hills and The City).
Josh Griffith (Young and the Restless, As the World Turns) will
serve as head writer.
