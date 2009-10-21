Nickelodeon Acquires Rights to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Franchise
Nickelodeon has acquired global, multiplatform rights to the Teenage
Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise for some $60 million.
The deal with The Mirage Group and 4Kids Entertainment gives Nickelodeon
the global intellectual property rights to TV, film and video game property.
Nickelodeon also announced plans to develop a new
CG-animated television series based on the popular superhero franchise, with a
premiere expected in 2012.
Read the full story at Multichannel.com
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.