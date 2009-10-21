Nickelodeon Acquires Rights to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Franchise

Nickelodeon has acquired global, multiplatform rights to the Teenage

Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise for some $60 million.

The deal with The Mirage Group and 4Kids Entertainment gives Nickelodeon

the global intellectual property rights to TV, film and video game property.

Nickelodeon also announced plans to develop a new

CG-animated television series based on the popular superhero franchise, with a

premiere expected in 2012.

