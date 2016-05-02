Nickell Named CEO at Raycom Sports

Raycom Sports has named former Fox Sports executive Hunter Nickell as CEO.

Nickell, who had been head of Fox’s Speed Network before it became Fox Sports 1, succeeds Ken Haines, who retired at the end of 2015.

“Hunter brings a wealth of experience to Raycom Sports.” said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom Media. “We just couldn’t pass on the opportunity to have a leader with his experience take the helm of our very successful team at Raycom Sports. We look forward to his insights and leadership over the coming years.”

Most recently, Nickell oversaw partnership management at IMG College. Before that he was president of Speed and Fox Sports Net.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to join an established leader in sports media with Raycom Sports,” said Nickell. “I look forward to being a part of the team that takes us into the future of sports broadcasting, sports on digital and content development.”