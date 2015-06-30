Nick Zano Cast in Fox's 'Minority Report'

Nick Zano has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming sci-fi series Minority Report.

Known for his roles on sitcoms Happy Endings and One Big Happy, Zano will play precog Arthur, the fraternal twin brother of Stark Sands’ Dash.

The futuristic crime drama, based on the 2002 film starring Tom Cruise and directed by Steven Spielberg, premieres on Fox Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. The series is produced by Paramount and 20th Century Fox Television in collaboration with Spielberg’s Amblin Television.