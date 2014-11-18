Nick Orders Second Seasons of 'Henry Danger,' 'Nicky, Ricky'

Nickelodeon has renewed a series pair and ordered a pair of live-action comedic pilots, targeting the 6-to-11 set.

Viacom’s flagship kids services has ordered second seasons of Henry Danger and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and will put The Dunes Club and Future Shock into production in January, according to president of content development and production Russell Hicks.

Nick has finished first in the demo among live-action for the past two weeks, with the combo of Henry Danger and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, as well as The Thundermans and The Haunted Hathaways, scoring as the top four-rated live-action shows with kids 6 to 11, respectively, the week of Nov. 3, according to Nielsen.

