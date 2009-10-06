Nick At Nite Renews ‘Glenn Martin, DDS'

Nickelodeon's Nick At Nite has ordered a 20-episode second season of Glenn Martin, DDS, the stop-motion animated comedy from former Disney chief Michael Eisner's Tornante Animation.

Glenn Martin, DDS follows the eponymous dentist as he and his family cross the country in their tricked-out RV. The show has become Nick At Nite's top program in total viewers, averaging 2.1 million total viewers each week.

Nick at Nite has been aggressively boosting its programming lineup, both through originals like Glenn Martin and acquired programs like Malcolm in the Middle and Everybody Hates Chris.