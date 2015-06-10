Nick Launches 'Bella' Products at Tween Store

Nickelodeon said it made a deal with Justice, a retailer favored by tween girls, to carry a line of products built around live-action comedy Bella and the Bulldogs.

The licensed products will be available exclusively in Justice stores nationwide, beginning in July.

Products include t-shirts, leggings, duffle bags, jewelry, plush animals and cosmetics.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Justice to debut a new line of girls’ products that represent the confidence, energy and humor of Bella and the Bulldogs,” said Dion Vlachos, senior VP of retail sales & marketing for Nickelodeon. “By partnering with one of the best tween retailers in the world, we’re able to extend the success of the series into this new line of Bella t-shirts, leggings, accessories, jewelry and more.”

“The ability to provide our tween girl with an offering of this nature is something we’re confident she will both enjoy and embrace,” said Lece Lohr, executive VP and chief merchandising officer of Justice. “Every day, we provide the hottest fashions and merchandise celebrating the joy of being a tween girl. We are delighted with this partnership and the exclusivity of product provided by Nickelodeon through Bella and the Bulldogs. We now have even more opportunity for tween girls to further define their own sense of style in our stores across the country.”