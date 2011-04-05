Nick Kids Choice Awards Show Draws 7.3 Million Viewers

Nickelodeon's annual Kids Choice Awards telecast Saturday slimed its way to a strong 7.3 million viewer performance.

The show, which was hosted by Jack Black and featured appearances by Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and The Black Eyed Peas, also garnered 3.5 million 2 to 11 year-old kid viewers, according to Nielsen.

This year's show performed slightly below last year's telecast, which drew 7.6 million viewers and 3.7 million kids 2 to 11.

The telecast generated a record 200 million votes cast by viewers from March 7-April 2, across various online and mobile outlets, including Nick.com, Nick iPhone and iPad apps, TeenNick.com and Nick's Facebook page, said the network.

The show was the most watched program on cable during the week of March 28 to April 3, easily besting two episodes of History's Pawn Stars, which averaged 6.7 million and 6.6 million viewers respectively, according to Nielsen.