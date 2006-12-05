Nick Jr. and Noggin Merge Teams

Nick Jr. and Noggin are merging their creative and management teams into one group - Nickelodeon Preschool.



The group will be led by 19-year Nick veteran Brown Johnson, who is being upped to Executive Vice President, Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool/General Manager, Noggin.

Johnson, previously Executive VP, Nick Jr., will head now head development and production for all preschool programming for both Nick Jr., the daytime Nickelodeon block for preschoolers and Noggin, Nick's daytime digital network for preschoolers.

No jobs were lost as a result of the merger, according to a Nickelodeon spokesperson. Also elevated are Teri Weiss, promoted from VP, Development and Production at Nick Jr., to Senior VP, Development and Production of the division; and Angela Leany, promoted from Senior VP, Brand Communications to Senior VP, Creative Director, Nickelodeon Preschool.